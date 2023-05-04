'Disrobing Honour Of Our Daughters Utterly Shameful': Mamata As Wrestlers Allege Assault

Hitting out at the Centre over the scuffle between Delhi Police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said disrobing the honour of India's daughters in such a manner was utterly shameful.

The nation was watching their tears, she said, maintaining it would not forgive those "assaulting" them.

"Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters, and I, as a human being, definitely stand by our wrestlers," she tweeted.

Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters and I as a human being definitely stand by our wrestlers. Law is one for all. “Law of the ruler” cant hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can’t break… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2023

"Law is one for all. 'Law of the ruler' can't hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can't break their spirit. The fight is right and the fight will continue. Don't dare to hurt our wrestlers, the nation is watching their tears and the nation won't forgive you. I urge our wrestlers to stay strong, I share all my strength with them," Banerjee added.

A scuffle broke out late Wednesday night between wrestlers and some policemen at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

The wrestlers alleged that they were beaten up by the police.

Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.