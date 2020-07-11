Dissent In Congress Over Rahul & Priyanka's Stand On Recent Issues; Digvijaya Picks Sides

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday supported his party's 'aggressive' stand on recent issues saying that he stood by the decisions of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on matters of national interests and its concerns in UP. Digvijaya Singh added that if the party's stand on issues was not supported by its leaders within the Congress, then why were they even in the party.

I personally support the aggressive stand which Rahul ji and Priyanka ji are taking on issues of National interest in India and UP. If this is not appreciated by some leaders in Congress then why are they in Congress? I — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 11, 2020

Infighting and politics within the Congress party's leadership have been surging in recent times. Last month, Sanjay Jha was sacked as the National Spokesperson on June 17 after his article had criticised the party functioning and the lack of energy in the revival of the party. The politician also quit as the All India Professionals’ Congress (Maharashtra) chief after over two weeks, on July 3.

Earlier Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to frontline troops in Leh. The party has also been witnessing fallouts with its alliance members after NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar put forward his vocal stand on the India-China face-off, backing PM Modi.

Congress party holds meeting

Earlier sources had reported that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with her party's Lok Sabha MPs at 10.30 am on Saturday, July 11 via video conferencing. It is likely that the economic situation of the country and the fight against the COVID-19 crisis shall be discussed in the meeting.

Moreover, sources informed Republic TV that she might raise the law and order condition in UP in the wake of the encounter of Dubey. Shortly after the encounter of Vikas Dubey, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government in the state. Maintaining that criminals such as Dubey enjoyed a free pass in UP, she demanded an inquiry into the entire Kanpur scandal by a sitting judge.

This will also be the Gandhis' first interaction after the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a probe into the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Congress-linked trusts earlier this week.

