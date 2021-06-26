Dissenting Punjab MLAs Meet Rahul Gandhi; Claim Congress Govt In 'lockdown' For Last 4 Yrs

Amid the infighting in the Punjab Congress, dissenting MLAs met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday. According to sources, the detractors said that the Congress-led Punjab government had been under 'lockdown' for the last 4 years, raising questions over Captain Amarinder Singh's governance. The MLAs also demanded that Punjab CM fulfill the promises made in 2017 so that they can face the people of their respective constituencies.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, former president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and long-time critic of Amarinder Singh, Samsher Singh Dullo said, "We have spoken about how Congress can be strengthened and mafia can be terminated. Newcomers should not be given so much space."

His remark was seen as a hit at both Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Several Congress loyalists in Punjab have demanded that grassroots leaders be given more importance in the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections.

Speaking to Republic TV, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted to the meeting saying, "We all know the fight between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh. They are least concerned about Punjab. This is the downfall of Congress. Sidhu openly said that Singh is a useless CM, he is the worst CM and he wants to take him over. It's not about who will be the CM, it should be who will take care of Punjab. No one wants to give votes to such a party."

Top brass to take a decision soon

While the three-member panel has already recorded the statements of both the dissenters and supporters of the current Punjab leadership, over the last few weeks Rahul Gandhi has been personally holding meetings with the dissenting leaders. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met some leaders from Punjab, including Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra. He also summoned 13 legislators who have expressed discontent and are opposing CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

On June 13, the three-member committee formed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 Punjab Elections met Rahul Gandhi at his residence. The panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal has briefed the high-command on the standoff between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. A decision is likely soon.