Distasteful Posters Put Up Before PM Modi's Visit To Telangana; BJP-TRS Fight Breaks Out

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana’s Ramagundam, banners questioning PM Modi over failed promises to Telangana were put up. The controversial posters sparked a huge row with the BJP claiming that they are distasteful and should have not been put up on the day of the PM's visit. On the other hand, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) claimed that they are mere questions and failed promises made by the Centre.

Earlier, a 'No Entry' poster was put up by people in Telangana's Ramagundam. The poster was allegedly put up by Telangana Chennai Youth Force demanding PM Modi to roll back 5 percent GST on handloom products.

BJP, TRS engage in a heated debate over the controversial poster row

K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in Telangana has been accusing the Centre of not doing enough for the state. While speaking to Republic TV, BJP and TRS got engaged in a heated debate over the controversial posters that have been put up before PM Modi's visit to Telangana.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, N V Subhash of the Telangana BJP said, "This is the third time when the PM Modi will be visiting Telangana. Instead of getting more funds for the development, the Chief Minister deliberately avoids face-to-face conversations with the PM. Other political parties are also on the same path in Telangana."

Speaking about the controversial poster row, BJP's N V Subhash said, "Posters are in bad taste and are only put up for media attention. In Telangana, almost 18,000 crores will be sent for development. The people in the state are saying that they are deprived of development activities because of the indifferent attitude of the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, Krishank Manne of the TRS said, "If BJP is really upset about those posters, then PM Modi should deliver those promises to the people in Telangana. The people of Ramagundam of Telangana are really petrified today because PM Modi is coming to a land where govt of India kept coal mines for auction. And employees are really worried now. They are being protesting for months."

Responding to Manne, N V Subhash asserted that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a state-run coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Centre on a 51:49 equity basis. "The central govt cannot sell without the consent of the state govt."

NV Subhash: Centre cannot sell state-run coal mining company Singareni Collieries without the state govt's consent

Manne: This is a blatant lie.

Subhash: Let me complete

Manne: In February 2022, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi spoke in Parliament about coal mines being auctioned

Subhash: it is the decision of the state govt whether to sell or not.

Manne: We are definitely not going to sell our shares and will not let you also sell the shares.

Subhash: As far as the fertilizer factory in Ramagumdam is concerned, the Centre has been providing fertilisers and equipment to help farmers.

Manne: We are 11% shareholder in that. Crores have been given by the Telangana govt for plants in the factory.

Notably, PM Modi will dedicate the RFCL ‘Bharat Urea’ plant in Ramagundam to the Nation and lay foundation stones to a few highway works. The Prime Minister will inaugurate a new railway line, Bhadrachalam Road - Sattupalli station, completed at a cost of about 1000 crore rupees. He will also lay the foundation stone to work on various road projects worth over 2200 crore rupees. They include the Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section, the Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of different highways.