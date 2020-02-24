The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Distractions To Hide Failure', Alleges Congress On Wall Built Along The Road To Motera

Politics

Congress stepped up its attack on Central government raking up the issue of wall allegedly built to hide slums located along the road where Trump is to travel

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

Amid the anticipation and hype about US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, Congress has stepped up its attack on the Central government raking up the issue of wall allegedly built to hide the slums located along the road where Trump is said to travel to reach Motera stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Congress party has made a series of tweets attacking the government from issues ranging from 'the wall' to unemployment and alleging the government has raised an even bigger wall which "constantly aims to divide the society".

READ | PM Modi Welcomes Trump Ahead Of Arrival, Exudes Confidence In Strengthening Friendship

READ | Donald Trump Calls PM Modi His 'friend' As He Departs For India

However, senior government officials from Ahmedabad administration have reportedly stated that the wall was not built to conceal the slums but for security reasons and also a part of the beautification and cleanliness drive. Authorities have also served eviction notices to 45 families living in another slum area near Motera Stadium where the grand event Namaste Trump will be held. The officials have reportedly stated that the land belongs to civic body and evictions were done within the jurisdiction of the law. The opposition including Congress has argued why the slums still exist despite PM Modi being former Chief Minister of Gujarat for 12 years and has been the prime minister of the nation for 6 years.

READ | Congress Asks PM Modi If He Will Raise H-1B Visa, Restoration Of GSP With Trump

READ | 'Namaste Trump': Surat Artists Make Unique 3D Rangoli Of PM Modi & US President

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SENA DOWNPLAYS DONALD TRUMP'S VISIT
AMUL WELCOMES TRUMP WITH A DOODLE
SHAHEEN BAGH: REPORT SUBMITTED
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
CONGRESS ATTACKS CENTRE ON THE WALL
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK 'WELCOMES TRUMP'