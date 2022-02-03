'Understand The Pain, My Father Was Killed Too': BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan Tells Rahul Gandhi

After Rahul Gandhi recollected the death of his grandmother and father during his speech in Parliament, a BJP MP gave an empathetic response to the Congress leader, saying that he understands the pain of losing someone as his father was also killed.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of carrying an all-out attack on India’s institutions and warned that he “will get a response”

“My great grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) was shot 32 times. My father (former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) was blown into pieces. I know what it is. You are fiddling with something dangerous. If you don’t stop you will create a problem,” Gandhi had said.

Further referring to BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan who spoke just before him, Gandhi said that he is in the wrong party. Responding to this, Paswan said “my party has given me a ticket three times, what more do I want?” and added, “my father, who was an MLA was also killed during a rally. So I know the pain.”

Kamlesh Paswan’s father Om Prakash Paswan, the then MLA of Maniram was killed in 1996 while addressing a public meeting in Bansgaon, Uttar Pradesh.

Hitting back Rahul Gandhi on his 'wrong party' jibe, the Dalit leader said, "the Congress and the Gandhi family has always used the 'Divide and Rule' policy to govern India. After people realized this, a common man like me, coming from a small town in Bansgaon got the chance of becoming an MP. I am fortunate to be the member of a party that has given me tickets three times. What more do I want? I have been an MLA twice before, the Congress can't afford me."

Rahul Gandhi's all-out attack against BJP

On Wednesday, sparks flew in Parliament as Rahul Gandhi verbally attacked the Modi government in his ' Motion of Thanks to the President's address and accused the dispensation of 'destroying India's institutions.' He added that India was split into 'Two Indias' - the rich and the poor.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening." He claimed that 3 crore jobs were lost in the last year and that 23 crore people were pushed back into poverty under the Modi regime.

Accusing the Indian institutions of destroying the country, he added, "The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states. When you apply Pegasus on Indian politicians. When the Prime Minister personally goes to Israel and authorizes the use of Pegasus in India. He is attacking the people of Tamil Nadu, people of Assam, people of Kerala and Bengal".