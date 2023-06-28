Oppn Split On UCC? AAP Lends Support To Centre, Calls For Wider Consultation

The Opposition Parties’ attempt to unite is marred with one controversy after another. As opposition parties attempt to demonstrate unity on one front, they appear divided on another, as their agendas and platforms diverge. Previously, a division was evident during the opposition meeting in Patna between AAP and Congress regarding Delhi ordinance, and now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its support for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), while other opposition parties maintain arms-distance from the controversial subject.

The AAP has declared its stance on the UCC, citing Article 44 of the Constitution as a reason for their support. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, in a conversation with Republic TV, emphasised the need for wider consultation before implementing the UCC, considering its implications for all religions.

Regarding the possibility of contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election alongside the Congress party, Pathak stated that it hinges on the attitude of the Congress party. He expressed the belief that if the Congress party's stance changes from its current arrogance, there is a chance for collaboration.

Pathak also emphasised the importance of opposition parties coming together to challenge the Modi Government. However, he underscored that alliances are contingent on the Congress party's attitude, which has yet to be clarified despite discussions between Arvind Kejriwal and various opposition parties.

PM Modi’s UCC Pitch

After launching the Vande Bharat Express at Madhya Pradesh's Rani Kamlapati railway station on June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the Uniform Civil Code in his address. Following the conclusion of his state visits to the USA and Egypt, this was his first public event.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...The Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," the Prime minister stated.

Additionally, PM Modi emphasised the need for Uniform Civil Code by relating the country to a family structure. Will the house remain stable if there is a different rule for one family member and a different rule for the other family members, PM Modi questioned the audience. Then, he asked, how will the nation be able to function with such a system with duality.

While talking with booth workers in Bhopal, PM Modi also discussed Triple Talaq and discrimination towards Muslim women.

“Those who are supporting the triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters,” he asserted.

He also raised a question at the Bhopal event saying, 'If Triple Talaq is an essential part of Islam, then why is it not valid in Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh and other Muslim-majority countries?'

AIMPLB to submit draft proposal to Law Commission

After a late-night meeting on PM Modi's call for the country to adopt the UCC, India's top Muslim organisation, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), decided to submit an initial proposal on the UCC to the Law Commission. The UCC, which seeks to remove all personal laws based on caste, creed, religion, sexual orientation, and gender, was rejected by the Islamic personal law board in its three-hour-long meeting.

The AIMPLB reviewed the legal implications of the UCC during a three-hour meeting. Saifullah Rehmani, the president of the AIMPLB, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, and Arshad Madni, the president of Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind were among those present at the meeting.

It was resolved at the conference that AIMPLB would draft the UCC's legal provisions and that it would do so after Bakra-Eid. The lawmakers also discussed and condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, saying it was "impossible in a country with such a diverse culture as India."

"The AIMPLB's UCC draft will be finalised within a week and submitted to the law commission. When it comes to cow slaughter or reservation, there is no concept of 'one nation, one law'. So UCC can't be tabled as a bill. This issue should not be presented by the PM in Madhya Pradesh. He has done it before elections to attract votes," the AIMPLB spokesperson Qasim Rasool Ilyas said.

"One law cannot be for family laws, cultural protection, property matters, and maintenance issues. We will mention in our draft why UCC should not be implemented. Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution gives us the right to follow Sharia laws. And in Islam we have to follow our Sharia law," he further added.