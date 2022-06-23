Division Bench Reserves Madras HC Order To Restrain AIADMK General Council Meeting

A division bench on Wednesday, June 23, heard a plea by AIADMK General Council member Shanmugam, who had appealed against the Madras High Court’s order. Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan heard the plea and reserved the Madras High Court’s order of refusing to restrain the AIADMK general council meeting on Wednesday for amending party bylaws

To hear the appeal, Justice Sundar Mohan arrived at the residence of Justice Duraisamy for the late-night sitting.

The bench stated that the decision on 23 resolutions can be taken but nothing other than that, however, members have the liberty to discuss any other matter. The court earlier said that it cannot interfere in such issues.

Madras HC refused to restrain AIADMK council meeting

On Wednesday, Madras High Court refused to restrain AIADMK general council meeting scheduled to be held in Chennai on June 23 from amending bylaws that will pave way for a single leadership.

With both camps refusing to budge from their views, the tussle between former Tamil Nadu chief minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his former deputy CM and coordinator O Panneersevelam (OPS) did not seem to end over single leadership in the party.

In June 23 meeting, Palaniswami is all for single leadership in the party and his camp is keen on passing a resolution in this regard while Panneersevelam claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party by-law.

The party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator, after the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Since the district secretary meeting on June 14, voices grew louder for single leadership in the party. Both camps have held several rounds of talks to resolve the issue but remained unsuccessful.

OPS has also written to EPS demanding postponement of the general body meeting citing a “confused situation” in the party which the AIADMK co-coordinator rejected.

EPS enjoys the support of a large number of party MLAs and district secretaries, in comparison to OPS.

Amid all this drama, OPS’ long-time loyalists have also joined the EPS camp. Thiruvallur District Secretary Alexander and Puducherry State Secretary Anbalagan extended their support to EPS on Tuesday.

Anbalagan said, “AIADMK Co-Coordinator Palaniswami will be chosen as AIADMK General Secretary on June 23 in General Council Meeting. We have respect for Panneersevelam but he should understand party cadres. But OPS camp behaviour is like DMK B team. Single leadership is the need for AIADMK".

Senior AIADMK leaders on Monday inspected arrangements at a private hall in Chennai’s Vanagaram for holding the general body meeting. AIADMK party’s deputy coordinator KP Munuswamy, former Ministers CV Shanmugam, Thangamani, Velumani, RP Udayakumar, Dindigul Srinivasan, Senkottaiyan, Vijayabaskar, Benjamin, Talawai Sundaram, AIADMK Deputy General Coordinator Cellur Raju, Kadampur Raju, Natham Viswanathan, and Kamaraj were the leaders who inspected arrangements.

Last week, amid controversy over the issue of single leadership in AIADMK between OPS and EPS, the former held an “individual meeting” with his supporters and district secretaries at the party office here.

