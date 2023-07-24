DK Brothers Shocker For BJP MLA Munirathna: Close Aides Join Congress Ahead Of BBMP Polls

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Congress MP DK Suresh have served a shocker to BJP MLA Munirathna, who was instrumental in the collapse of Congress-JDS coalition government in 2019 by wooing his close aides ahead of BBMP elections. With the BBMP elections approaching, the DK Brothers are working towards bringing back those who had stayed away from the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections.

As a result, former BBMP corporators and members Velu Naicker, Mohan Kumar and Srinivas Murthy, who were close aides of MLA Munirathna, quit the BJP and joined the Congress. When Republic spoke to BJP MLA Munirathna he said, "They (DK Brothers) are trying to cause a dent to our party by wooing my close aides, but one must remember that no person is bigger than the party.

I absolutely understand that Velu Naicker, Mohan Kumar and Srinivas Murthy are unhappy because they had not got positions, but I urge them to return back as they will be rewarded handsomely by the party when the time is right and is not correct to take decisions in haste."

Former BBMP member Velu Naicker had sought a ticket from KGF in the 2023 assembly elections. However, he was denied a ticket. It is learnt that Velu Naik, who was unhappy with not getting a ticket, has joined the Congress.

A close aide of Velu Naicker, Dinesh, while speaking to Republic said that "There has been no growth as a leader for Velu sir in the BJP party. He has worked tirelessly and hard for MLA Munirathna in the elections and was one of the key members to have ensured his victory. If not for Velu Sir, the MLA would have lost but the party doesn't consider his contributions so we have all quit the party to Join the Congress where the DyCM has promised that we will be respected, and positions will be given to us in the party."

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, MP D.K. Suresh, Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, the defeated candidate from RR Nagar assembly constituency, were present during this joining programme.

Political scenario in Greater Bengaluru

This has always been a stronghold of the Saffron party and it is also instrumental for them to keep a hold on it to emerge victorious in the upcoming BBMP elections. In 2023 elections off the 32 assembly constituencies BJP won 17 and Congress won 15.