DK Shivakumar Accuses BJP Govt Of 'cultural Atrocity' Amid Karnataka Textbook Revision Row

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday raised a strong objection to the textbook revision made by the Karnataka government. He said that BJP is carrying out the cultural atrocity while also suggesting to ‘throw the revised textbooks into the trash'.

Reportedly, the Karnataka government recently dissolved the Committee stating its work has been completed.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said, “Writers, thinkers and various organizations that have raised their voice against the government’s move supporting the revision of textbooks. On June 9, at 10 am, a protest will be staged in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhanasoudha.”

“However, the BJP government has resorted to the cultural atrocity by twisting many great ideas, including Kuvempu in the children’s revised textbook,” the Congress leader DK Shivakumar further alleged.

Hitting out at the government, the Congress leader DK Shivakumar further said, “This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that the pointiffs of mutts, writers and organizations with the exception of political leaders have strongly denounced the government’s approach to textbook reform.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said, “On behalf of the Congress party, I salute everyone at the feet of pointiffs of Siddhaganga mutt, Murugha Math, Adichunchanagiri mutt, Panchamsali Peetha , Sane Math who are protesting to protect our society as a garden of peace.”

Revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of the every Kannadigas: Siddaramaiah

On the other hand, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah had taken a jibe at the state government over the developments and said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of the every Kannadigas.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his remarks and said, ”it is not the first time that the Textbook Revision Committee has been dissolved. Siddaramaiah has been politicising everything.”

While addressing the media, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “It has happened many times in the past. Did they withdraw the revised text then? They should not create confusion unnecessarily. We have an open mind on this issue. We are ready to rectify the mistakes. We will rectify and reprint the textbooks.”

