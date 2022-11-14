DK Shivakumar Appears Before ED, Asked To Submit 'more Documents' In National Herald Case

In the latest development, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday informed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked him to submit more documents in the alleged National Herald money laundering case. This came after Shivakumar was asked to appear before the central investigation agency in Delhi for a fresh round of questioning in the case.

"I was quizzed by the ED. The investigation agency has asked me to submit the documents related to the case. They want to provide them with details regarding financial transactions," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said while addressing the media after his questioning by the ED ended.

Further speaking on the BJP's involvement behind his summon by the central investigation agency, the Congress leader said, "I don't want to disclose anything right now. I can not reveal the details."

Earlier in the day, while he reached the ED office in Delhi, Shivakumar said, "I had asked for three-weeks time but they asked me to come today. I have come here directly from Mahakaleshwar Ujjain where I was. Whatever it is, we will respect the summons and institutions. I will reply to all of them."

Notably, this was the second time that the ED summoned the Congress leader for recording his statement in the National Herald case that has been registered under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Shivakumar skips ED summon

Earlier on November 7, Shivakumar skipped the ED summon in connection with the National Herald case as he has to participate in a party worker's birthday event. Confirming this, the Congress leader said, "I will not appear before ED on November 7, will be participating in a party worker's birthday event," said Shivakumar.

"My brother and I have been summoned. I am looking at it. I am occupied with our national president's programs on Nov 7. I will take a decision on it," the Karnataka Congress chief said.

Shivakumar leaves 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' midway

After ED rejected the Congress leader's request to defer his grilling in the National Herald case in October, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar had to leave the Rahul Gandhi-launched Bharat Jodo Yatra midway. Following this, the former Karnataka minister explained that he took this decision as he is a law-abiding citizen. He later claimed that the timing of the summons implies political harassment.

This came after the ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the IT department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi.