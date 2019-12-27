DK Shivakumar Backs Mamata's Demand Of Compensation For Mangaluru Violence Victims

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s demand for compensation to be provided to the deceased in the Mangaluru violence. He criticised Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for putting on hold the compensation to the victims. Shivakumar refuted BJP’s accusation that his party was backing terrorists. On the other hand, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Urban Naxal’ comment and called upon BJP not to throttle the voice of the protesting youngsters.

Shivakumar remarked, “I agree with Mamata Banerjee. The way Yediyurappa has withdrawn Rs.10 lakh which has been announced... I join the chorus of Mamata Banerjee.” He added, “We are not supporting any terrorist. The honourable PM has called the protesters urban terrorists. The students of this country, the youths of this country have come out to raise their voice. It is a democratic country. We should not muffle their voice.”

'Our delegation will visit the families of the deceased'

Speaking at a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal, Banerjee had accused BJP of not keeping its promises. She was referring to the BS Yediyurappa-led government’s decision to put on hold the compensation announced for the two deceased individuals until the culmination of the investigation. The West Bengal CM claimed that the deceased had already been branded as “criminals”. She declared that a delegation of her party would visit the families of the victims and render a compensation of Rs.5 lakh each.

Mamata Banerjee remarked, "Karnataka Chief Minister announced compensation for the deceased; now he has taken it back. Now he said that they were criminals. My party is not so rich, but our delegation will visit the families of the deceased. We will not be able to give much but some amount as per our limit.”

(With ANI inputs)

