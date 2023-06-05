DK Shivakumar Breaks Silence On Losing Karnataka CM Seat To Siddaramaiah; 'I Bowed To...'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday finally broke his silence on missing out on the chief minister’s chair saying that he bowed down to the decision of the party’s senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge. Shivakumar however said that he is now waiting patiently for what he has been promised by the senior leadership and hinted that wishes of his supporters to see him as the CM will not go in vain.

His latest remark has come two weeks after Siddaramaiah was picked as the CM of Karnataka after a series of political events and marathon meetings between the senior Congress party leaders to choose between the contenders - Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Speaking at a public rally in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, DK Shivakumar said, “You voted for me in large numbers to make me the Chief Minister, but what to do? A decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me some advice. I had to bow my head to their words. Now, I must remain patient and wait, but whatever desire that you all have that will not go in vain, let us wait patiently. I want to tell you only this at the moment."

Shivakumar exhorts supporters for upcoming panchayat polls in Karnataka

Thanking his followers for extending their support to him in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections, the Deputy CM exhorted his supporters for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

In the 224-member assembly house, the Congress won 135 seats, BJP 66, and JD(S) managed to win 19 seats. The party's top brass in New Delhi went for multiple rounds of hectic discussions and meetings before preceding government formation in Karnataka under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, who faced intense competition from DK Shivakumar for the CM's post. Shivakumar was heard saying on several occasions that the Congress party gained the majority in the state under his leadership and that he should be given the CM's post. He asserted that to ensure a thumping victory in the state, he had worked hard and revived the party in Karnataka.

However, with the majority of newly-elected MLAs supporting Siddaramaiah for the CM post, Shivakumar had to step back and took over as the Deputy CM. Reportedly DK Shivakumar was offered a power-sharing pact with Siddaramaiah of 2.5 years each as the CM of Karnataka. However, the Congress leaders have denied the power-sharing formula in Karnataka.