The language face-off between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeepa has exploded with political parties and leaders wading into the controversy. Speaking to Republic, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar weighed in on the matter and called it 'unwanted'. Asserting that India was a 'multi-language nation', he said that it was up to the people to decide which language they preferred.

"Whatever the language issue is, it is unwanted. The matter has already been settled. It is a nation with multi-language. Already in the Constitution, it is said which is our national language, and which other languages can be used. Every state has its own pride. In Karnataka, we have Tulu-speaking people, Konkani, and different languages in the state itself. Still, Kannada is our pride, and you have to give respect to it," said DK Shivakumar.

"Even in our currency note, many languages are printed. If RBI also accepts that Kannada is important, we have to protect it. The Hindi belt is there, we can't force them, it is their language, used at a national level. We don't want to comment on it, Hindi is their pride. The movie industry who see Hindi films it is their liking, some see it in their own mother tongue, we should not take it too seriously, and fight. There will be differences of opinion and we all are brothers. It is the people's choice to decide what language they prefer," he added.

Language row explodes

Just days after the debate surrounding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on Hindi had died down, a fresh controversy erupted after actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeepa remarked that Hindi is 'no longer a national language'. His comment earned a sharp retort from Ajay Devgn who asked him why his films were being dubbed in the language if it was no longer the mother tongue.

Responding to the 48-year-old Kotigobba 3 actor, he wrote, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you, if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

After Ajay Devgn's tweet, Sudeepa was quick to issue a clarification, claiming that his statement was not meant to 'hurt, provoke or start a debate'. He also asserted that the matter had been 'taken out of context', and he would be happy to explain it to the Bollywood actor in person. "Perhaps, something was lost in translation," Devgn opined, burying the hatchet.

However, several politicals from the South have stepped into the controversy, slamming Devgn for calling Hindi the 'national language'. From H D Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah, leaders have questioned raised questions on why some people were trying to 'impose' Hindi in the country.