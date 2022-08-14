DK Shivakumar Calls Tipu Sultan ‘national Fighter’ After His Poster Defaced By Miscreants

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar sparked a row on Sunday after he warned that the situation 'may turn for the worse' in the aftermath of the vandalism of Tipu Sultan posters in Bengaluru. A poster featuring Tipu Sultan put up by Karnataka Congress ahead of Independence Day at Hudson Circle was vandalized by unknown persons on Saturday night.

Lashing out at the development, DK Shivakumar told reporters, "These miscreants have torn the posters of a national fighter Tipu Sultan despite the police presence. They told me that legal action will be initiated. I know who has done this and they can be seen in the video. They must take swift action or the situation may take a turn for the worse."

He added, "I would like to tell everyone that they must visit the central government's archaeological department. There is a Tipu palace. You should go and see it. I've already seen it. They've decorated the place with lights, celebrating it and exhibiting it to people. Even the central government is treating all the freedom fighters with respect. So, despite all this, such acts have deeply saddened me."

Posters with pictures of different freedom fighters, including that of Tipu Sultan had been put up by the Congress party across the state to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Recent controversy over Tipu Sultan in Karnataka

This is not the first time that a row over Tipu Sultan has erupted in Karnataka. In May, a furor erupted over the inclusion and exclusion of certain personalities in Karnataka's Class X social science textbook after certain revisions by the State Education Board. Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, on May 23, clarified that unverifiable claims regarding Tipu Sultan had been removed, and mentions of the Maharaja of Mysore had been added to the syllabus.

Congress had slammed the revisions in the syllabus and announced that it would call for a protest if chapters on Narayana Guru and Periyar were touched in the books. Taking to Twitter, former CM Siddaramaiah had sought an explanation from the state government, and had accused the BJP of trying to 'spoil the minds of innocent children for their political gains'.