DK Shivakumar Cries Foul Post Grilling; 'Politics Shouldn't Be Done In Office Of ED'

On his arrival in Bengaluru after being grilled after the ED in the National Herald case, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar hit out at BJP. He and his brother DK Suresh were questioned about the financial transactions with respect to donations made to Young Indian Pvt. Limited. Speaking to the media on Friday, he questioned the urgency of the ED summons at a juncture when the Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway in Karnataka. Moreover, he alleged that the central agency was being misused by the Centre.

DK Shivakumar remarked, "ED asked for information about the money given to Young Indian organization. We have said that we have given money to the organizations that our leaders have done during the time of Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi. ED questioned us asking Why did we give money? They questioned us about our source of income."

"Politics should be done in the field and not in the office of an investigative agency. Rahul Gandhi is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. Although I am the state president of the party, I was not able to participate in the yatra today. What was the need to question me today? I had sought time from the ED that I will appear any day after October 23rd but I was asked to attend the questioning today," the Congress leader added.

मैंने उनसे कहा कि उन संगठनों को पैसा दिया गया जो हमारे नेताओं ने जवाहरलाल नेहरू और महात्मा गांधी के समय में शुरू किए थे: ईडी द्वारा की गई पूछताछ पर कर्नाटक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष डी.के. शिवकुमार, बेंगलुरु (07.10) pic.twitter.com/WDqZku974L — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 7, 2022

What is the National Herald case?

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. While the Congress president was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to July 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. The central agency questioned her on July 26 and July 27 as well. Rahul Gandhi too was quizzed for over 54 hours spread over 5 days.