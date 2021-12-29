DK Shivakumar Defends Misbehaving With Supporter: 'No One Can Take My Pic Without Consent'

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar lost his cool once again when a supporter from his own party tried to take a selfie with him on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Shivapura in Mandya when Shivakumar had come to attend an event.

In the video which has now gone viral, Shivakumar was seen getting annoyed by a Congress supporter for coming close to him and attempting to take a selfie without his consent. Furious at the man, Shivakumar forcefully grabbed his cellphone and slammed him for his act.

"Don't you have common sense," the state Congress chief was heard saying in the video.

After the clip went viral on the internet, Shivakumar defended his action, stating that the attempt to take a selfie without permission was a security breach. Citing the example of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was killed in a suicide bombing, the Congress leader said that politicians need to be cautious.

"A new selfie culture has started. But when we are in a public place, no one can block me for a selfie. There is a security protocol. I need to be cautious. We learn from what happened to Rajiv Gandhi. If someone tries to attack me in a fraction of a second, at the behest of taking a selfie, I will need to guard myself," Shivakumar told Republic.

'What if he was a gangster?': Shivakumar

When asked what harm could a selfie-seeking commoner pose to a public representative, he replied, "No one can take a picture with me without my permission. I don't know the intention of the man. We have to be cautious. I am concerned about my security. Tomorrow it may be a gangster or an extremist, who will circulate my photo and claim association."

Admitting that he reacted angrily, Shivakumar however maintained that he did not do anything wrong and would be open to facing any criticism.

Notably, this is not the first time where Shivakumar has lost cool against selfie-seekers. A couple of months ago, he had slapped another supporter, who tried to click a picture with him. The state Congress chief had then said that the man is a close relative of his and would not mind it.

In 2018, a similar incident was reported when Shivakumar attacked a man for trying to take a selfie without permission in Ballari, Karnataka.