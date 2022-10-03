Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday backed the use of Rahul Gandhi's picture on the Karnataka flag in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. Pro-Kannada organizations such as Karnataka Navanirmana Sena and Uttara Karnataka Sangha Samsthegala Maha Samsthe hit out at Congress for using such flags during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Urging Congress not to use the Karnataka flag for its petty politics, they also demanded an apology from the Sonia Gandhi-led party and Rahul Gandhi.

DK Shivakumar remarked, "I will not apologise. It is our core duty. Kannada flag is no one's property. On the national flag, we put our leaders' photo. On the Kannada flag also, we put our leaders' photo. It is I who has taken the decision. I don't want to apologise. There are extortionists. They wanted to blackmail us. I don't care for them. It is our leader. He walking on the Kannada land."

"There are hundreds of outfits here. No genuine outfits are doing this. Only for the sake of their issues, they are creating a problem. This is all being backed by BJP. We don't care for it," he added. He also alleged that BJP was not able to digest the fact that Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30.

#BREAKING | KPCC President DK Shivakumar speaks to Republic over Karnataka flag row; says 'This flag is no one's property. I don't want to apologise. These groups are extortionists. They can object and do what they want' - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/V1DHQuRfJr — Republic (@republic) October 3, 2022

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader Vivek Reddy opined that Congress was disrespecting the Karnataka flag and the Kannada language. He said, "The Yatra can go on. Nobody has stopped the Yatra. There is full liberty and freedom. But can anybody use the imprint of a person on a state flag or national flag? Shivakumar was saying that you use photos of celebrities on the national flag. I don't think they do so. Where does he get this from"?

Congress seeks revival via Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is being touted as an endeavour to come together and strengthen the nation. It started from Kanyakumari, will cover 12 states and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir- spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. The Yatra was formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a massive rally in Kanyakumari on September 7. While all citizens have been invited to actively participate in this initiative either physically or by helping spread its message online, a total of 118 Congress leaders are walking the entire route along with Gandhi.