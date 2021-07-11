DK Shivakumar Defends Slapping Party Worker After Backlash, Says 'he's A Relative'

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who was criticised for slapping a party worker on Saturday, defended his move and said that there was no need to make it a big issue out of it, as the person is his relative.

"He is my relative, a family member. He wanted to keep his hand on my shoulder. We are related, so I slapped and told him to remove his hand. It happens in relationships. You are giving too much importance to it. I agree I slapped him a bit hard. But there's no need to make it big," the Congress leader told reporters on Sunday.

Shivakumar was captured slapping a party worker on camera during his visit to Karnataka's Mandya district on Saturday. The incident occurred when the state KPCC President was on his way to inquire about the health of senior Congress leader Madhe Gowda.

Shivakumar slaps party member

During his visit, a man attempted to click a selfie with Shivakumar and other Congress workers. When one of the party workers came close to Shivakumar to be a part of the selfie, the Congress chief stopped his tracks and slapped him.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary CT Ravi tweeted a video of the incident and referred to Shivakumar as a disciple of Kotwal Ramachandra, who is popular as a don in Bengaluru.

"Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar slaps his party worker in full public view. If this is how the former shishya of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with others. Have you given DKS the "licence for violence", Rahul Gandhi?" he questioned.

(With inputs from agency)