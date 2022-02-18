DK Shivakumar Demands Karnataka CM Sack Eshwarappa, To Continue Protests In Assembly

As Congress legislators continue to protest demanding the resignation of KS Eshwarappa over his 'saffron flag' remark, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated that until the Chief Minister and Governor sack the rural development and panchayat raj minister, they won't allow holding assembly session.

DK Shivakumar told Republic, "We want the Chief Minister and Governor to sack Eshwarappa and until that happens we will continue to fight. If they fail to fulfill this then we won't allow the assembly to go ahead".

Stating that Congress follows the culture to stand by national integrity, he mentioned if the BJP-led government believes in the constitution, democracy, national flag, and national anthem then they will sack Eshwarappa.

When asked about Karnataka assembly sessions, the Congress leader said, "We are least bothered about assembly sessions as the national flag is more important".

Congress MLAs stage overnight protest in House

Congress held an overnight protest inside the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council after Eshwarappa said that the saffron flag may become the national flag sometime in the future and maybe be hoisted on the Red Fort.

Congress members rushed to the well of the House and staged a dharna as soon as the assembly commenced proceedings in the morning, eventually forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session at 3 pm.

DK Shivakumar said, "We slept inside the assembly and further won't leave until Eshwarappa resigns".

He mentioned that there are over 60 MLAs inside the assembly. And said that they will continue the protest and won't allow the assembly to run.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa has said that there is no question of him resigning for any reason and further added he is a patriot who had gone to jail during the Emergency period. Demanding the resignation of DK Shivakumar for accusing him and his party of ‘misusing’ the national flag for protests, he said, “Let them protest, I won’t budge".

