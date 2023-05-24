DK Shivakumar Denies Rumours Of Spat Between Brother DK Suresh, MB Patil

DK Shivakumar has denied rumours of a spat between his brother, DK Suresh, and fellow Congressman MB Patil. According to reports, Suresh and Patil came face-to-face at the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday when Patil told Shivakumar's brother to not make any 'loose comments'. Suresh is said to be miffed with the reports that his brother, DK Shivakumar, will not serve as chief minister this term, not even for two and a half years. Patil, on the other hand, is said to be Siddaramaiah's man.

Denying the rumours of the kerfuffle, DK Shivakumar said, "There is no spat between MB Patil and DK Suresh."

While there is no official word on whether DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah will share the chief minister's chair, MB Patil had said on Tuesday that if there any such arrangement, the party high command would have made an announcement.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief minister further said, "Whatever is happening, it's between me and Siddaramaiah, and no one should interfere."

Earlier, DK Suresh had said that he is not happy with his brother missing out on the CM post. "As a brother, I am not happy with the decision, but in the larger interest of the party and the state, we have to accept it."

Karnataka is waiting on its cabinet expansion. Asked if there was news about who will make it to the cabinet, Shivakumar said, "Whatever has to be decided it will be decided by the high command. The decision of Surjewala, KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge will remain final." Shivakumar's statement comes amid reports of infighting within the Karnataka Congress over ministerial berths.

A few days ago, a group of supporters of Congress MLA D Sudhakar staged protests outside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence demanding that Sudhakar be inducted into the cabinet.

Meanwhile, reacting to former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's comments on the confusion within the Congress party about allocating ministerial berths, Siddaramaiah said ministers will be allocated portfolios 'soon'. "We will give them the responsibility at the earliest. How long was BS Yediyurappa alone in cabinet as Chief Minister? Mr. Former Chief Minister (Bommai), you need not have any doubts, they (MLAs) will be given responsibility at the earliest."

When Shivakumar was asked when the cabinet expansion will take place, he said, "Cabinet expansion will be carried out by my Chief Minister. He has the authority. Congress party has given him authority. He is the right man to answer."