DK Shivakumar Dials Bengaluru CP Over Bomb Threat At School; Ensures Students' Evacuation

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar reacted after the National Hill view private school owned by him in South Bengaluru's RR Nagar received a bomb threat. He said that after receiving the information early morning, he immediately contacted the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police and the school premises was vacated. The bomb squad is carrying inspection. He called it a hoax call.

"I received the information today morning from school authorities and immediately contacted the Bengaluru CP as we didn't want to take any risks. I instructed my secretary to evacuate the students from the school premises. All the children have been shifted to the neighbouring institution. The bomb disposal squad has arrived on the premises and an inspection is going on. I think it is a hoax call." said DK Shivakumar.

Bengaluru Public School Gets Bomb Threat

On Monday, the National Hill view private school in South Bengaluru's RR Nagar received a bomb threat triggering a security scare on the premises. The school received the bomb threat via email on Sunday evening, which was noticed by the school authorities the next morning. The police was immediately informed and as many as 1,500 students were evacuated from National Hill view school. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected the school premises but nothing has been found yet, said police. Further investigation is underway.

"A private school in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected school premises. Students made to vacate school premises", DCP West Bengaluru told the media.

Earlier in April, at least 15 schools in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via emails. A senior police officer privy to the development informed that the threat prima facie appeared to be a hoax as the bomb detection squads did not find any explosives during the search operations. The Bengaluru police had conducted searches in at least six schools.

(Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage)