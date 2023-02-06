DK Shivakumar Edges Siddaramaiah In Congress Karnataka List? Screening Panel List Out

Indian National Congress on Monday constituted a screening committee for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Mohan Prakash is appointed as the chairman of the screening committee while Neeraj Dangi, Mohammad Jawed and Saptagiri Ulaka are its members.

However, one thing that was apparently evident in the list was that state Congress chief DK Shivakumar was given an edge over former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The party also announced seven ex-officio members of the committee. DK Shivakumar's name was mentioned first, followed by Siddaramaiah, Randeep Singh Surjewala, BK Hariprasad, MB Patil, Dr G Parameshwara and AICC secretaries in charge of the state.

Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of Screening Committee for ensuing Karnataka Assembly Elections-2023, as follows, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/Uotw1udmcI — INC TV (@INC_Television) February 6, 2023

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are at loggerheads over who is the party's chief minister candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah had earlier served as chief minister from 2013 to 2018 and is presently the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. Shivakumar is the Karnataka Congress president. Both leaders' aspiration for the top post has been evident in their proactive approach.

Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar launch separate yatras

On Friday, both the leaders embarked on separate bus tours as part of Congress' 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' ahead of the Karnataka polls, which is about three months away.

The team headed by Siddaramaiah is touring Assembly constituencies in the north Karnataka region while Shivakumar is covering the southern districts.

The Siddaramaiah-led team comprising 35 leaders started from Basavakalyan in the Bidar district. The state Congress chief's poll campaign commenced from Mulbagal in the Kolar district.

One instance where the rift between the two came to the fore was in May 2021 when the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress posted that the pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the Chief Minister. However, the tweet was deleted later giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed.