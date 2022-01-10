DK Shivakumar Flouts COVID Norms At Event With Children Despite Reportedly Having Symptoms

The Congress party has been slammed once again after Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar was seen flouting COVID-19 restrictions and putting children's lives at risk. In an event, the Congress leader was seen with dozens of children packed together without masks. It is important to mention that the development comes a day after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai assured that action will be taken against the state Congress chief for flouting COVID-19 norms as he refused to undergo an RT-PCR test despite reportedly showing coronavirus symptoms.

Visuals of Congress leader with dozens of children:

#BREAKING | Video of Karnataka Congress event shows dozens of children packed together without masks with DK Shivakumar at the centre; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/gcnDbO5n2c — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2022

DK Shivakumar refuses to get COVID tested despite showing symptoms

While refusing to give his sample, Shivakumar was heard saying, "I am fit and fine. You can't compel me (to give my sample). I know the law of this land. Tell your Home Minister I am perfect". Retorting to this, the Karnataka CM said, "That shows his culture. We are concerned about his health. He is only concerned about politics. And the way in which he has criticised our Health Minister and Home Minister, it is unbecoming of a leader".

The incident took place after the leader commenced a 165-km long Padayatra on Sunday. The BJP had also posted a video a day earlier, in which Shivakumar was seen coughing during his interaction with Congress workers. The opposition party in the state has refused to postpone its foot march despite a weekend curfew from 10 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday being imposed in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

UP Children put at risk by Congress party

In the first week of January, a student's marathon rally, organised by the Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, turned into a disaster after near-stampede injured many children. The women's marathon, organised on the lines of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's "Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon" campaign was marred by mismanagement as students ran over each other due to a lack of clear instructions by the organisers. A day after visuals of young girls being trampled at Congress' marathon in Bareilly shocked the nation, the party was forced to cancel all the upcoming rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases

Witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka on Sunday reported 12,000 fresh cases and 4 virus-related deaths, taking the tally to 30,51,958 and the fatalities toll to 38,370, a health bulletin said. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since December last week and had reported 8,906 daily cases on Saturday. Of the new cases on Sunday, 9,020 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 605 people being discharged and two deaths.