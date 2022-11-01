K'taka Pothole Menace: DK Shivakumar Lambasts State Govt, Claims 'no Stern Action Taken'

Pothole menace continues in Karnataka as a 24-year-old man was killed and two others were injured near Attur layout in Bengaluru's Yelahanka on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Harsha, a private college student. He was riding a bike when a car hit him and he lost control while trying to dart a pothole.

Congress lambast BJP-led Karnataka govt over pothole menace

A day after this pothole-related accident, Congress has now lambasted CM Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government's negligence over the issue. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar stated that despite multiple deaths and accidents being reported due to the pothole-ridden roads, the state government is not taking any stern measures.

DK Shivakumar told Republic, "A Global Investor meeting is going to be conducted in Bengaluru as we want the entire people of the country to come in our city and invest. Already 19 people have died and Chief Minister Bommai has not taken any action regarding this. Corruption has reached a high level. We want people to be employed and it's the government's responsibility to provide more opportunities and infrastructure. There is a need to put an end to this pothole menace. The Karnataka government and Chief Minister are not serious about this issue as they are not waking up to the issue".

He further added, "Congress has staged protests and organised several functions, but the government has not taken any stern steps. This clearly depicts that the government is not bothered about the voters".

Congress leader Sankara Guha stated, "The civic amenities in Bengaluru are crippling down, be it potholes, electrocution, etc. It is not that the ruling party is not aware of it".

Civic Body Misses Pothole Filling Deadline Set By Karnataka HC

A Republic TV reality check found potholes on many roads in Bengaluru, some even to the extent of 2-3 feet. Bengaluru's civic body, Brihad Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike has failed to meet the deadline of filling the city’s potholes by September 30. Significantly, the High Court had given a deadline to BBMP on September 19 to fill the city’s potholes by September 30. Notably, 6 pothole deaths have been reported in Bengaluru in the past 12 months. The lapse on the part of the BBMP is the latest, as the civic body has missed similar deadlines in the past.

Earlier in September, the Karnataka High Court warned the BBMP that the court might not be shouting at the civic body, but that does not mean it is not serious about ensuring potholes are covered in the city. The HC also asked BBMP to be honest about its work.

After initially giving the figure about the number of potholes in Bengaluru to be 221, the HC again probed BBMP, "You should be able to tell tentatively by when you can fill it up. You are giving 221 as the number. We ask you to be honest. How many potholes?" Following the HC's rapping, the advocate informed that 221 potholes were only on major roads. After much probing and prompting asking for the number of potholes on other roads, the court was informed that there were approximately 2,500 potholes on arterial roads.

The court was told that overall, 427.12 kilometres of roads were being renovated and the work will be completed by January 21, 2023. The HC also pulled up the BBMP for the faulty working of the grievance cells set-up. The court pointed out, "In the grievance cell some of the numbers have nine digits. Some of the phone numbers are not even working. Is that the type of grievance cell you set up?"