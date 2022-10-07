After the ED turned down a request to defer his grilling in the National Herald case, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar left the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway. Speaking to the media in Delhi on Friday, the former Karnataka Minister explained that he took this decision as he is a law-abiding citizen. A day earlier, he took to Twitter and claimed that the timing of the summons implies political harassment. Moreover, Shivakumar asserted that BJP doesn't like his participation in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar told the media, "I am a law-abiding citizen. I will respect the law. Myself, my brother DK Suresh have a status, we have a responsibility in the political system. You please (summon) us after 23rd after our Bharat Jodo Yatra is completed. But again, the concerned officer who has been appointed to investigate this issue. said that I am again directing you to be present before me. As a law-abiding citizen, I decided to respect the Enforcement Directorate and the law. We left our Yatra in middle and we have come."

When asked whether any amount was deposited by him and his brother in Young Indian Pvt. Limited, he clarified, "I don't know what they will ask. When I come back, I will tell you". He added, "I have no information on who has been summoned except Kharge Ji, Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji, and Bansal". Subsequently, he entered the ED office where his questioning will begin shortly. Earlier, the central agency grilled him in this case on September 19 for 6 hours.

The National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. While the Congress president was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to July 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. The central agency questioned her on July 26 and July 27 as well. Rahul Gandhi too was quizzed for over 54 hours spread over 5 days.