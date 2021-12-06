DK Shivakumar Makes Big Charge: 'Was Sent To Tihar Jail Because I Didn't Join BJP'

In a massive claim, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has alleged that he was sent to Tihar Jail in 2019 because he didn't support or join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Countering BJP minister KS Eshwarappa’s statement on why he went to Tihar jail, DK Shivakumar claimed that he was 'sent' to jail for not joining the BJP.

"I went to Tihar Jail because they sent me, I went. They sent because I didn't support them and I didn't go with them," the KPCC President claimed. On being asked if he would have not been sent to prison if he joined the saffron party he said, "Everybody knows that. Everything is on record, I have nothing to say."

DK Shivakumar was lodged in the Tihar Jail for 50 days from September 19, 2019, in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After his discharge from the RML Hospital, Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had directed the ED to examine Shivakumar's medical reports and take the decision on sending him to Tihar. The senior Congress leader had been arrested on September 3, 2019, due to his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. In Tihar, he was lodged in jail no. 7 with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who was in prison for his alleged involvement in the INX media case.

ED case against DK Shivakumar

A money laundering case was registered by the central agency against Shivakumar and Haumanthaiah, who was an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others in 2018. The criminal case was lodged on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Income-Tax department against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru. The IT department had accused Shivakumar and his associate S K Sharma of transporting a large amount of unaccounted tax through 'hawala' channels.

In regard to the case, the ED had also quizzed his daughter Aishwarya under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as to how her assets increased from Rs 1.08 crore to Rs 108 crore in five years. During the questioning, the ED had confronted her with documents on a Singapore trip which she made with her father in July 2017, and the business transactions pertaining to it. Shivakumar had claimed that the trip was a ‘business deal’.

Image: PTI