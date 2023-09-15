DK Shivakumar meets Ashok Gehlot ahead of legislative assembly elections in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, September 14 received Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Jaipur at his residence and praised the state government’s work.

Other Karnataka leaders also accompanied the Deputy CM to the meeting.

State leaders celebrate their company, pour in welcome wishes

“Happy to have met Rajasthan CM Sri Ashok Gehlot ji and all the ministers of his Cabinet, amid exemplary hospitality over a hearty lunch at his residence. We discussed various aspects of governance and I complimented Sri Gehlot for the tremendous work his government has been doing in the interest of the people of Rajasthan,” posted Shivakumar on X, formerly Twitter after meeting Gehlot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too welcomed the leader with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“The flower is the resolution, the victorious essence Heartfelt greetings in Veerdhara Hearty congratulations to the popular Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D.K. Shivkumar ji in the pink city of Veerbhoomi Rajasthan, Jaipur. Your arrival will strengthen the resolve for social security,” Gehlot wrote.

Congress hits out at BJP

After the meeting, CM Gehlot spoke to reporters and lashed out at the BJP-led central government.

"The Central Government is creating obstacles in the construction of Kota Airport. Kota MP and Speaker Om Birla should intervene in this matter and proceed with its construction in a timely manner,” he said.

"However, if Om Birla cannot help in this, then we will take up this work and move forward," he added.

Rajasthan politics intensifies ahead of legislative assembly polls

Ahead of the impending legislative assembly elections in Rajasthan, politics in Rajasthan has intensified.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200- member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.