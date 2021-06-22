DK Shivakumar Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Rift In Karnataka Congress, Clarifies On CM Face

Amid growing fissures in the Karnataka Congress unit over the party's Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 Assembly polls, KPCC President DK Shivakumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday, June 22. He however did not mention the ongoing rift as one of the issues discussed in the meeting.

“As a party president I have to brief my party leadership, about the problem of labourers, farmers among others. We discussed what needs to be done,” he told the media of his meeting with Gandhi.

When asked about who will be the CM face for Congress in Karnataka, Shivakumar said, it will be a collective decision of the leadership and no specific face for CM has been decided yet.

The Congress high command has warned leaders in Karnataka against speculating on the party's Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 Assembly polls, sources told Republic TV on Tuesday. This comes amid reports of a rift in the state Congress unit on whether KPCC president DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah should be the Chief Minister if the party comes back to power.

Sources report that ever since DK Shivakumar took oath as the Karnataka Congress president, there have been conflicts within the party over who will be the party's chief ministerial candidate, with cadres and MLAs divided between the DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps.

Shivakumar versus Siddaramaiah

The differences in the two camps came out in the open when party leader Zameer Ahmad on Sunday referred to Siddaramaiah as the 'future Chief Minister of Karnataka'. He said, "I don't want to say Siddaramaiah is the past chief minister. I want to say that he is the future Chief Minister. That's what the feeling of the people is."

On the other hand, the Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle posted in May that the COVID-19 pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the Chief Minister. However, this tweet was deleted thereafter without any explanation giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed.

Responding to reports of cracks within the Karnataka Congress, Shivakumar stressed that the focus should be solely on helping the party win the polls. He added that no one can be projected as the CM face before a formal announcement by the party's top brass. Siddaramaiah, who served as the CM from 2013 to 2018, became the first Karnataka leader in 40 years to complete his full term.