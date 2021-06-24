DK Shivakumar 'not In Hurry' To Become CM; Calls For United Fight Against BJP In Karnataka

Amid a rift over the party's CM face for the 2023 Assembly polls, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar clarified that he was in no hurry to occupy the top post. Addressing the media on Wednesday, the former Minister stressed that his sole agenda was to bring the Congress party back to power in the state. According to him, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was still a strong face in Karnataka irrespective of whether Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah looks into the comments made by some MLAs pertaining to leadership.

"No chair is empty in Congress at present. Our race is to defeat BJP and bring Congress back to power. We need to fight against BJP and defeat it instead of diverting issues. We have to work together. People, workers, leaders want to defeat BJP," DK Shivakumar added.

I'm in no hurry (for CM post). My agenda is to bring Congress back to power, I've said to use me as stepping stone for this. I've seen statements of 2-3 MLAs. Siddaramaiah is CLP leader, he'll look into it. If he doesn't, Congress is still alive in Karnataka: State Congress chief pic.twitter.com/PH37CNDNOl — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

Congress gags Karnataka leaders

Reportedly, the Karnataka Congress unit is divided on whether Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah should become the CM if Congress wins the next Assembly election. For instance, the Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle posted in May that the COVID-19 pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the Chief Minister. However, this tweet was deleted thereafter without any explanation giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed.

On the other hand, Congress MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Raghavendra Hitnal publicly projected Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of the state. Warning these leaders on June 22 for commenting on the leadership issue, Disciplinary Committee Chairman Rahman Khan stated, "Making statements in favour of one leader does not serve the purpose of the party when we are in the opposition. The president of the party is the head of the party in Karnataka. Congress does not have the culture of making statements in favour of any leader against the party decision".

But, this failed to make an impact as two more legislators- JN Ganesh and Bhima Naik also favoured Siddaramaiah. A former JD(S) leader, he became the first Karnataka leader in 40 years to complete his full term as the Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018. The infighting in Congress comes at a juncture when Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is facing the heat from BJP MLAs. While multiple legislators have demanded his ouster in the last few months, the BJP top brass has reposed faith in his leadership for now.