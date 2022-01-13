DK Shivakumar On Mekedatu Padayatra Being Called Off: 'Have To Respect Sentiment Of Court'

In a massive development, the Karnataka Congress on Thursday called off its 10-day Mekedatu Padayatra. The Congress party's decision to postpone the protest march comes a day after the state government, pulled up by the high court, ordered an immediate ban on the event that was taking place amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Following this, Republic confronted state Congress chief DK Shivakumar regarding the holding of Padayatra which stood as a threat of becoming a COVID super spreader event.

The state Congress leadership on Thursday announced the decision to call off the march due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases. Leaders including Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, held a meeting in Ramanagara to discuss the future course of the agitation, which has now been called off after five of the party’s top leaders tested positive for the coronavirus.

'Respecting the sentiment of court', says DK Shivakumar

Following the press conference where the party announced the calling off of the march, Republic confronted Shivakumar regarding the same. Responding to questions on the decision, the state Congress chief said, “It is not a sudden decision.” He added, “We have to respect the sentiment of the court. We are a responsible political party so we decided to respect the decision.” Furthermore, the Karnataka Congress leader claimed that the party had taken the decision without being reeled in by the pressure from the government.

Meanwhile, the BJP has since slammed the Congress and said that the decision to call off the march meant nothing as it came too late. Earlier, Republic had confronted state Congress chief DK Shivakumar for flouting COVID-19 norms by conducting a foot march despite a weekend curfew.

However, Shivakumar accused the state government of giving “false” COVID positive reports. He claimed that the BJP-led state govt aimed at creating trouble for his party's ongoing Padayatra by showing a surge in cases. The Congress leader also caused trouble amid the march after he refused to undergo a COVID-19 test.

State govt using COVID as a tool to shut Padayatra, claims Congress

Only hours before calling off of the protest march, Republic had confronted Karnataka Congress leader Saleem Ahmed regarding the hosting of the event amid the massive rise in COVID-19 cases. Saleem Ahmed, who took on the post of working Congress President along with R Dhruvanarayana and Eshwar Khandre had been flouting all COVID norms placed by the state by holding the rally despite the health experts hinting at a possible third wave of the pandemic in the state. The leaders remained adamant regarding the hosting of the Padayatra and had said that the event will go on despite the government’s curbs.

Responding to the Republic’s questions on the dangers of hosting the event, working Karnataka Congress President Saleem Ahmed said that the people had come voluntarily to the rally. “Thousands of people have come voluntarily to take part because it is a fight for water,” the Congress leader said. Furthermore, Ahmed had reiterated the Congress party’s claims that the state government was using COVID as a tool to shut the Padayatra.

(Image: Republic/ANI)