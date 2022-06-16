With the Congress party staging pan-India protests over Rahul Gandhi's summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), KPCC chief DK Shivakumar was detained in Bengaluru on Thursday. Republic TV accessed visuals from the dramatic Bengaluru protest where a bus loaded with Congress workers, along with DK Shivakumar can be seen being escorted by the police from the protest site.

Earlier today, Republic had confronted the Karnataka Congress president who asserted that the National Herald case was 'bogus'. "I don't know what Rahul Gandhi told ED. But this entire case is bogus," he claimed.

In Delhi, Sachin Pilot along with other leaders like Ved Solanki, Mukesh Bhakar, and Abhimanyu Poonia, were also detained.

After turning to violent protests on Wednesday, the Congress party has decided to gherao Raj Bhavans across India today resulting in a nationwide ruckus. The clarion call was given by the party's General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"We will hold a protest against the Central government tomorrow (June 16) and gherao all the Raj Bhavans (Governor Houses) across the nation. The demonstration will take place at all the district headquarters on June 17. Truth can't be suppressed," said Surjewala.

#BREAKING | KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar detained as Congress stages protest in Bengaluru over Rahul Gandhi's ED summon. Tune in to watch here -https://t.co/C6WpHwNC4X pic.twitter.com/MArE9k4lrV — Republic (@republic) June 16, 2022

Rahul blames late Motilal Vora for transactions With AJL

Meanwhile, in a stunning twist to the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday that former Congress treasurer Motilal Vora was responsible for all the transactions between Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), as per ED sources. Attempting to shift the blame on the deceased party member, Gandhi claimed that Vora was responsible for all the transactions pertaining to Young Indian's acquisition of AJL's assets worth hundreds of crores from Congress.

Sources claim that during the course of interrogation, Rahul Gandhi denied having any personal knowledge of loans or transactions made by the Young Indian - a company controlled by the Gandhi family - and blamed everything on Vora. Notably, Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi together hold 76 percent stakes in Young Indian while the remaining 24 per cent was held by Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes (12 percent each). Fernandes too passed away in September 2021.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again in the National Herald case for the third time on Friday, June 17.