DK Shivakumar Politicises PM Modi's Karnataka Visit; 'BJP Govt Insult To State's Pride'

Penning a letter to PM Modi ahead of his visit to Karnataka on Friday, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar complained about the failure of the state government. Claiming that over 90% of BJP's poll promises remained unfulfilled, he contended that people have been betrayed despite sending 25 BJP MPs to Lok Sabha from Karnataka. Shivakumar asked the PM to respond to the questions of the people of Karnataka failing which every Kannadiga's constitutional rights would be violated. Congress is seeking to dislodge BJP from power in the Assembly polls due next year.

DK Shivakumar said, "It has been three years since the BJP government seized power in Karnataka by violating the mandate of our people. Instead of taking Karnataka on the path of progress, the BJP government has caused great suffering through its rampant corruption and unfulfilled promises. The BJP government in the state has become synonymous with corruption, with the people and media widely calling this government the '40% Sarkara'. The PSI scam, scams in contractor payments, and scams to release funds to religious institutions are a few that Ministers in the BJP government have been credibly accused of."

He added, "This corruption has negatively affected every section of Karnataka's society including the teachers, the youth, the business community, and most importantly the common people. Victims of this 40% Sarkara have in fact written to you on multiple occasions seeking your intervention. Earlier this year, when a contractor named Santosh Patil was pushed to the extent of committing suicide, it made no difference to your government."

"This neglect by the 'Double Engine' BJP governments is a great insult to our state's pride. Not only have you burdened our people with corruption, incompetence, and lack of integrity; your party has actively tried to destroy our social and cultural fabric. 163 people have lost their lives because of communal violence in the last three years. Karnataka's BJP leaders have been busy promoting other languages while Kannada has been blatantly neglected," the Karnataka Congress president elaborated.

Tomorrow Prime Minister @NarendraModi is coming to Karnataka and Karnataka Congress is hopeful that he will keep in mind these concerns we expressed to him in writing and respond to them in the best interest of our state and people. pic.twitter.com/xFSFzHBn3Q — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 10, 2022

PM Modi's Karnataka visit

PM Modi commenced his Karnataka visit by paying floral tributes to statues of saint Sri Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki at the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru. Thereafter, he shall flag off the Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at the KSR Railway Station. At 11.30 am, he will inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport. This will be followed by the PM unveiling a 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. At 12.30 pm, he will address a public rally in Bengaluru.