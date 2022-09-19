DK Shivakumar Questioned On Transactions With Young Indian By ED; Suspects BJP Hand

After 6-hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar left the agency's office on Monday. Having reached the APJ Abdul Kalam Road office of the federal agency at 12 noon, the Congress leader before leaving at 6pm, addressed the media. The 60-year-old said that he has 'full faith in the law system,' and was confident of 'justice'.

"I just have one suggestion for my friends in the BJP--if you want to fight, please fight politically," he further told the reporters, hinting that it was a plot of the saffron party. Coming to his interrogation, he confirmed that he has been asked questions about his attachment with Young Indian, and payment with Young Indian. Other than that, he was asked about his assets and liabilities, including his agricultural land.

#BREAKING | Congress' DK Shivakumar leaves ED office after questioning. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/PxGFamT2x9 — Republic (@republic) September 19, 2022

'The timing of the summon...'

Shivakumar was summoned for Monday by the ED last week. Following the development, the Karnataka Congress President had taken to Twitter saying he was ''not aware'' of the case for which he had been asked to appear before the agency.

"In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” the Congress leader had written on the microblogging site. The 60-year-old is supposed to oversee the mass rally led by Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi which enters Karnataka, after Kerala on September 30.

Pertinently, he is already out on bail on the Delhi High Court's order after he was arrested by the ED on September 3, 2019, in another money-laundering case.