DK Shivakumar Rushes To Meet Rakesh Tikait After Ink Attack; Congress Demands Justice

A violent brawl happened after BKU leader Rakesh Tikait came to the Bengaluru Press Club to hold a press conference on Kodihalli Chandrasekhar.

Nikita Bishay

Following the ruckus that broke out at the Bengaluru Press Club on Monday where black ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait while he was being attacked by two unidentified men, the state Congress unit has condemned the incident, further hitting out at the CM-Bommai led state government for allowing such activities. Notably, hours after the attack, the Karnataka Congress chief rushed to meet the BKU leader at Bengaluru.

Reacting to the same, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated that Congress has already condemned the incident as no one should take the laws into their own hands. 

"He is not alone but represents the entire farmer community in the country. It is a great injustice and the government should immediately investigate the matter and further take necessary action. The law has to be enforced," DK Shivakumar said. 

As Congress lashed out at the BJP government, demanding necessary action over the attack against Tiktait, the farmer leader himself slammed the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government for not providing necessary security during the event. While speaking to ANI, Tiktait stated that no security was provided by the local police and that this act was carried out in collision with the government.

In the meantime, the High Grounds Police Station has informed that 3 people have been so far detained in connection with the incident. 

Rakesh Tikait was about to clarify the sting operation of Kodihalli Chandrashekar

Notably, the violent brawl transpired after the BKU leader came to the Bengaluru Press Club to hold a press conference to provide clarification regarding a sting operation on farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar where the latter was seen soliciting money. However, soon after he started speaking a man came up on the stage and attacked Tikait with the mike following which another man came and threw ink on his face. Tikait was accompanied by farmer leader Yudhvir Singh. 

The video was shared by ANI which depicts the exact moment when the incident took place. Furthermore, many others were seen throwing chairs at each other and engaging in a violent clash with the members. 

Earlier, a similar incident took place when Kodihalli Chandrashekar also came to the press club to address a press conference. During this while, some of his supporters were attacked by JDS workers who were protesting against him. 

