DK Shivakumar Says Congress Will Return To Power In 2024; 'Rahul Gandhi Will Rule Country'

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar while talking to media in Udaipur, Rajasthan exuded confidence that Rahul Gandhi will rule the country after the 2024 general elections.

Primary leaders of the grand old Party are in Udaipur as the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi are addressing a 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir'. The Congress' Shivakumar further added that Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting the general Lok Sabha schedule in 2024. He said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the election (2024). I think whatever the schedule has been already announced by the election authority, we're in the process & he will rule the country."

Talking about the G23 members the Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar said that no such thing exists now as the party has come together as a unifying force under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. It is important to mention that G23 members of the Congress party have again demanded the revival of the parliamentary board for the grand old party. Speaking about this demand by the G23 members the Karnataka chief said, "We all are confident that Congress will come back under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. That is the later stage, G23 has gone, the entire party is united, and we all are one."

G23's demand for the revival of the parliamentary board

The legislative board, in particular, is a subsection of the CWC, consisting of 9-10 leaders who also serve as the CWC's executive arm and support the Congress president on frequent and important topics. The G23 has been requesting the reinstatement of the parliamentary board since PV Narasimha Rao became India's Prime Minister in 1991.

Rahul Gandhi's address in 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir'

Rahul Gandhi stated that there is an attempt made in the country to end conversations. "No one is being allowed to speak. Members are not allowed to speak in Parliament, Mics are turned off. Members are thrown out of the house. Even the judiciary is being brought under pressure. Anyone can understand this today. Many people in the country are not able to understand why the media, and opposition are not being allowed to speak to anyone in the country, but it is important to understand that if no one will speak, the country will have to face its dire consequences," he said.