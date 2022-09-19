DK Shivakumar Says 'don't Know On What Basis' He Was Summoned After 2-hr Of ED Questioning

"I have no clue on what basis," said DK Shivakumar, after the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case on Monday. The Congress leader reached the federal agency's office at APJ Abdul Kalam Road around 12 noon and was seen entering the premises after getting a pass. A few people accompanied him.

After two hours of interrogation, when the 60-year-old was leaving the agency's office, the media confronted him. Dodging the reporters' questions on the case, he said, "A fresh FIR has been filed. I don't know on what basis. I have just requested them (for a copy). Let me see."

'Not aware of the case', says Shivakumar

The ED is understood to have issued him the latest summons after taking cognisance of a CBI case against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets. Shivakumar was summoned by the ED last week. Even then, the Karnataka Congress President had taken to Twitter, saying he was ''not aware'' of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency.

"In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” the Congress leader had written on the microblogging site. The 60-year-old is supposed to oversee the mass rally led by Congress' former President Rahul Gandhi which enters Karnataka, after Kerala on September 30.

Pertinently, he is already out on bail on the Delhi High Court's order after he was arrested by the ED on September 3, 2019, in another money-laundering case.

(with agency inputs)