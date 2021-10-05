DK Shivakumar Says Priyanka Gandhi Held For 'consoling Families Of Deceased' In Lakhimpur

Referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's detention in Sitapur PAC guest house, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, October 5, said that so far no arrest has been made in connection to Lakhimpur violence but his party general secretary is being detained for consoling the family of deceased farmers. Currently, many party leaders are protesting outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where Vadra has been kept under detention.

Stating that Congress believes in Gandhi's method of non-violence in resolving an issue, Shivakumar, "The lesson that Gandhiji taught us is to fight on the path of non-violence... We are following the Gandhiji way of protest."

Speaking to the reporters outside Mangaluru airport, Shivakumar, said that it is their political duty to console and hear out the problems of the kin of the deceased farmers. Questioning the responsibility of the UP government over the incident, he said, "Union minister's son kills four people by running over a car on protesting farmers... Whoever caused this has not been arrested, the minister has not resigned, is it a government?"

He further said, "Our leader Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for consoling the family of the dead farmers. It is a political duty to console." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been detained for the last 28 hours, lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for not arresting any person in connection with the death of the farmers. While former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, "Those who remain silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre are already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain -- Long live Kisan Satyagraha."

Lakhimpur Kher violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)