DK Shivakumar Slams Squabble In Karnataka Cong Over CM Face; Says 'bring Party To Power'

Amidst a spat within Congress' Karnataka unit over who should serve as Chief Minister provided the party wins the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar urged fellow party members to first work to bring Karnataka Congress to power.

This comes after Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad on Saturday pitched for Siddaramaiah as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the state.

Following this, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar asserted that functionaries should work to bring the party to power instead of worshipping any individual.

DK Shivakumar further added, “I will speak of only those who are of my level. Everyone should keep their mouth shut and work to bring the party to power.”

However, the dispute didn’t stop there as an agitated Zameer Ahmad, a close follower of Siddaramaiah, hit back at Shivakumar and said, “It is my opinion to say Siddaramaiah should be the next Chief Minister.”

Party's high command will decide who will be the Chief Minister: MLA Zameer Ahmad

While speaking in Davangere, Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad said, “If our KPCC president gets angry, what can I do? I said my opinion. Our party’s high command, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will decide who will be the Chief Minister. My personal opinion is that Siddaramaiah should be the next Chief Minister.”

Further speaking about Karnataka PCC chief DK Shivakumar, Zameer Ahmad said that DK Shivakumar was the first to make a statement regarding Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate.

'One cannot become CM with the support of just one community': Zameer Ahmad

While criticizing Shivakumar's attempt to consolidate the Vokkaligas, MLA Ahmad Zameer said, “With the support of just one community, you cannot become the chief minister. Even I want to be the chief minister and there are more Muslims than Vokkaligas. Can I become the CM with just the Muslim votes? No. All communities are necessary.”

Zameer Ahmad went on and added that the people of the state wanted Siddaramaiah to be the next Chief Minister. He retorted by stating that he has the freedom to express his opinions in the constitution. “It is not wrong to express my opinion. I respect the party president as well, he added.

It is pertinent to note that as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election nears, the run for the Chief Minister's post between KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah is getting stronger every day.