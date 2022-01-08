Gearing up to commence the 168-km padayatra, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (DKS) on Friday, condemned the state govt for imposing a weekend curfew. Claiming that there is 'no COVID' in the state, DKS told reporters that BJP was doing all efforts to scuttle his padayatra to expedite the Mekedatu reservoir project. DKS will undertake a 168-km padayatra from Sunday and complete it on 19 January, defying the weekend curfew

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "The state government is not talking scientifically about the Covid Weekend Curfew, but rather politically. The state's Positivity Rate (TPR) was 3.95 percent and the government has said it would announce the lockdown if it reaches 5. Lockdown was announced last year when the positivity rate reached 32.89%".

Minimizing the COVID spread across India, he added, "Where is Covid? There is no Covid. The government has been manipulating the numbers (Covid cases) to create a scare among the public and scuttle our padayatra. The ruling BJP fears our padayatra will expose its lack of commitment to addressing the drinking water issues. Isn’t BJP playing politics by imposing a curfew? ".

Karnataka govt has imposed a weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday in the entire state and issued a fresh set of COVID guidelines. Theaters, malls, pubs & bars are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, no gatherings allowed at public places. Schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards to be shut down for two weeks from 6th January. All offices will function 5 days a week from Monday to Friday and marriage functions are allowed to be attended by 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan, Seva is not allowed. Malls, shopping complexes, all standalone shops and establishments shall operate as usual during weekdays. Sports complexes and Stadia are allowed to function with 50% capacity. All rallies, dharnas, protests are prohibited. The state government has deployed eight IAS officers to handle and manage the COVID-19 situation and Omicron-related cases in eight zones of Bengaluru.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have been doubling on a daily basis reporting 8,449 fresh cases on Friday. Bengaluru alone accounted for 6,812 of the cases and the case positivity rate now stands at 4.15 per cent. 333 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the state. The new highly transmissible variant was first reported in Karnataka.