DK Shivakumar Slapped With FIR For Flouting COVID Norms; Karnataka CM Slams Cong 'culture'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai assured that action will be taken against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar for flouting COVID-19 norms. The senior Congress leader has been in the eye of a storm after he refused to undergo an RT-PCR test despite reportedly showing novel coronavirus symptoms. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that an FIR has been registered against him over violation of COVID-19 guidelines during Congress' ongoing Mekedatu Padayatra.

While refusing to give his sample, Shivakumar was heard saying, "I am fit and fine. You can't compel me (to give my sample). I know the law of this land. Tell your Home Minister I am perfect". Retorting to this, the Karnataka CM said, "That shows his culture. We are concerned about his health. He is only concerned about politics. And the way in which he has criticised our Health Minister and Home Minister, it is unbecoming of a leader".

Violation of COVID-19 norms

While the Karnataka government imposed a weekend curfew from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday in the entire state owing to the spike in novel coronavirus cases, Congress refused to postpone its foot march. The Sonia Gandhi-led party is demanding the immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project, which entails the construction of a reservoir on the Cauvery river, thereby augmenting water supply to Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts. The Padayatra, which was flagged off from Sangam in Ramanagara district, will cover 60 Assembly constituencies and shall culminate at a massive rally in Bengaluru on January 19.

Downplaying the third wave of COVID-19 before the commencement of the Padayatra, Shivakumar had asserted, "Where is Covid? There is no Covid. The government has been manipulating the numbers (COVID-19 cases) to create a scare among the public and scuttle our Padayatra. The ruling BJP fears our Padayatra will expose its lack of commitment to addressing the drinking water issues. Isn’t BJP playing politics by imposing a curfew"? At present, there are 49,631 active cases in Karnataka whereas 29,63,957 patients have been discharged. Amid the Omicron scare, the Karnataka government has announced a series of curbs.