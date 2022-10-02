DK Shivakumar Summoned Again By ED In National Herald Case; Congress Questions 'timing'

A fortnight after the Enforcement Directorate's interrogation of DK Shivakumar in the National Herald case, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has been summoned for a second round, Republic learnt on Sunday. Sources told the channel that Shivakumar has been summoned on October 7, Friday, to be further interrogated about his transactions with Young Indian, the holding company of Associated Journals Ltd, which is the publisher of The National Herald newspaper. Last month, the ED sealed the Young Indian Limited office located in the National Herald building.

'The timing is very obvious': Congress

Congress spokesperson Sankara Guha, confirmed the source-based information, saying, "Yes, he has been summoned on the 7th of this month. The timing is very obvious. It this, therefore, for everyone to see that the ruling party, the BJP is totally disturbed and shocked looking at the massive crowd, joining from every village and every Gram Panchayat during the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"The obvious reaction to that was the paper ad, they have spent hundreds of crores in the paper ads the day the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka, just so you know, show their desperation- the advertisement made it more than obvious," Guha further told Republic.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday, September 30. Former Chief Minister and incumbent Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah along with DK Shivakumar welcomed Gandhi in Bandipur.

More & more trouble for Shivakumar

The development comes even as the Supreme Court issued notice to Shivakumar on a petition filed by the Income Tax Department. An SC bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari was hearing the I-T department's plea challenging a Karnataka High Court order passed in April 2021. The HC had refused to entertain the central agency's revision petition challenging a special court's decision to discharge Shivakumar in three cases related to a raid on the Eagleton Resort in 2017.

Amid this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a 'several Congress leaders out on bail' jibe at the party to which the KPCC chief hit back, reminding that there were several 'BJP leaders out on bail too'. "Yes, I'm on bail. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are also on bail. They have (BJP) dozens who're on bail. Yediyurappa has no case against him? Bommai registered cases against me," Shivakumar claimed.