DK Shivakumar Terms Markaz COVID-19 Issue 'political Propaganda'; Asks 'Who Allowed Meet?'

Terming the Nizamuddin Markaz issue as 'political propaganda', Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, on Tuesday, pointed out that only a few Markaz attendees in Karnataka had tested positive. He also questioned as to why the group was permitted to hold the mass gathering, stating that the venue was next to a police station. The Health Ministry has stated that India's total cases are at 4067 out of which 1445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat.

DKS: 'Markaz issue a political propaganda'

"As far as Karnataka is concerned, most of them (Markaz attendees) have tested negative - except 4 or 5. It is purely a political propaganda done by my various 'friends'. Why did they give permission? Today, Sharad Pawar asked rightly 'Who gave them the permission?'. They are on the wall of the police station. Were they (police) not knowing? Since they have failed in implementation of the law, they are creating a lot of problems in a particular community," he said.

JUH moves SC against communalisation of Markaz issue

On Monday, Muslim outfit Jamiat-Ulma-i-Hind moved the Supreme Court to prevent communalisation of the issue by parts of the media, as per reports. The outfit has claimed that this has reportedly led to the demonization of the Muslim community which is a violation of "Right to life under Article 21". Currently, most attendees have been traced and quarantined by state governments - others are being asked to surrender or face action.

States threaten action against attendees

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government will start filing cases against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, who test positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Similar deadlines have been issued by Himachal Pradesh and Haryana police threatening with an 'attempt to murder' charges otherwise. States like Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand have issued deadlines for attendees to surrender, while several other states -UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka have filed cases against those attendees not coming forward or hiding their whereabouts.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On March 30, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown is currently searching for him by raiding possible hideouts.