DK Shivakumar To Be Made CM After 2 Years? Here's What Has Been Offered To Placate Him

After days of hard negotiations and suspense, Congress has finally announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka while DK Shivakumar will be his Deputy CM. The grand old party registered victory within the assembly polls with the majority mark, however, there was a cliffhanger over the name of the CM. This happened as Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar both were the top contenders and had been holding their ground with the top brass making it a tedious task to come to a decision.

After back-to-back meetings and discussions with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as with other senior leaders over government formation in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has been given the top position. Although, DK Shivakumar was adamant about the post and will now become deputy CM, how did Congress manage to successfully convince and placate him?

As per sources, Congress' high command has called a breakfast meeting at the party's general secretary KC Venugopal's residence at 9 am today, May 18 where they will deliberate over the Final formula. DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and Mallikarjun Kharge will be present. Shivakumar will be offered two portfolios--DyCM, and KPCC president and he will remain the party chief till the 2024 general elections. He has agreed to power-sharing over the CM seat where he will be made the chief minister after two years.

Oath-taking ceremony on May 20

The new Karnataka government led by Siddaramaiah is expected to take oath on May 20, as per ANI. Siddaramaiah led a successful five-year term as Chief Minister of the Congress government between 2013-18. Siddaramaiah, who had grown to become a mass leader, also has the distinction of presenting as many as 13 state budgets as Finance Minister.

The decision came after the party secured an emphatic victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 10 and whose results were declared on May 13. The Congress won 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats and the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.