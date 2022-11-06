DK Shivakumar To Skip ED Summon On Nov 7 In National Herald Case For 'party Worker's Bday'

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress state president, said that he would not be able to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on November 7 in connection with the National Herald case as he has to participate in a party worker's birthday event.

Shivakumar had said that he will be taking a decision on whether or not he will be appearing before the Central agency by November 6, while confirming that he along with his brother have been summoned by the agency on November 5.

I will not appear before ED tomorrow, will be participating in a party worker's birthday event, says Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar https://t.co/oQ4R4kkWr9 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

The brothers have earlier been questioned by the agency in the case on October 8. Giving details about the same, he told the media, "ED asked for information about the money given to the Young Indian organization. We have said that we have given money to the organizations that our leaders have done during the time of Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi. ED questioned us asking Why did we give money? They questioned us about our source of income".

The National Herald case

In the year 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.