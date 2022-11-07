DK Shivakumar To Skip ED Summons In National Herald Case To Attend 'party Event'

Karnataka Congress president and senior party leader DK Shivakumar said he will skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon on November 07 which is in connection with the National case, because he has to attend a party event.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, DK Shivakumar said, "I fully respect the ED summons. But I have a preoccupation… My brother DK Suresh has also been summoned. He will be participating in the ED summon... I seek a few days' time so that I can come and participate in that; I have requested the ED."

#RepublicExclusive | I fully respect ED summons but I'm preoccupied. I know my responsbility, I won't run away. I have to attend an event; seeking time to appear: DK Shivakumar speaks to Republic on his decision to skip ED summons in National Herald case - https://t.co/Kath2xsCkZ pic.twitter.com/9G7fSOZNYu — Republic (@republic) November 7, 2022

"I am a law-abiding citizen and I know my responsibility. They (ED) have asked for some documents and we have provided them. Still, there are some documents to give. Definitely, in the next opportunity, I will go and hand it to them," he added. Speaking about the event, Shivakumar said, "We have a very big programme which is being organised for Mr Kharge and one of my Vice Presidents, so I have to participate."

Stating that he attended the agency's summon in the middle of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the Congress leader said, "I will not runway from the ED’s summons. I will help them. I know my responsibility. I don’t want to skip the summons, but it is inevitable."

Earlier, Shivakumar and his brother were questioned by the ED in connection with the national Herald case on October 8. Giving details about the same, he told the media, "ED asked for information about the money given to the Young Indian organization. We have said that we have given money to the organizations that our leaders have done during the time of Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi. ED questioned us asking Why did we give money? They questioned us about our source of income".

The National Herald case

In the year 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.