In an emotional plea, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, released a letter he wrote to PM Modi urging him to not shift ISRO's Indian Human Space Flight programme from Bengaluru to Gujarat. In his 2-page letter, Shivakumar claimed that Kannadigas were very attached and proud of ISRO and will feel betrayed by the 'shift'. Terming the move 'ill-conceived, he urged PM Modi to stop it, stating that 'Kannadigas will feel as if Centre is ignoring them' and tit will have repercussions.

DKS: 'Don't shift ISRO's Gaganyaan module to Gujarat'

"Kannadigas are basically a very emotional people and get extremely attached to various national programmes and feel proud when Karnataka hosts such events. They are aghast and severely jolted to learn that there are attempts to shift this prestigious project - The Indian Human Space Flight programme - from Bengaluru to Gujarat. If it happens, the people of the state will feel that Centre is ignoring, betraying and giving scant respect to feelings of Kannadigas," lamented DKS.

Gaganyaan module to be shifted?

As per reports, ISRO allegedly discussed the possibility of creating a 'mirror' control centre in Gujarat as the space agency aims to launch Gaganyaan by 2023 - making India the fourth nation to send a manned crew in space after US, Russia and China. ISRO allegedly launched a 'feasibility study' to construct a new module and a possible astronauts' rehabilitation centre in Gujarat. ISRO's nerve centre in Bengaluru - ISTRAC has already begun renovation for the Gagayanyaan project and an ad-hoc astronaut training centre is set to become operational in December. No official order of the 'shift' has been passed.

In August, ISRO successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV MkIII) vehicle. This GSLV module had successfully launched the 3840 kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into an earth orbit on July 22, 2019. The recent test was a part of the engine qualification requirements for India’s first-ever crewed space mission ‘Gaganyaan Programme’.

What is Gaganyaan?

Gaganyaan is ISRO's first crewed space mission with a deadline of 2023, after it was delayed by COVID spread. ISRO aims to send two unmanned missions a 3-member crew to orbit and safely return to the Earth after a mission duration of up to seven days by 2023. With Gaganyaan India can be the fourth country to send a manned mission to space after Russia (then USSR), the US and China. Prior to sending a crew into space, ISRO plans to send two unmanned missions into the orbit - first one in 2022 and the second one in 2023. The entire mission is estimated to approximately cost Rs.9023. Gaganyaan was first conceptualised in 2004.