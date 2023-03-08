DK Shivakumar's Aide Claims Muslim Ruler Gave Land For Sri Krishna Mutt, BJP MLA Responds

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's aide Mithun Rai stoked controversy with his comments ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka. He said that the Muslim rulers gave the land to build the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi. He made the statement in the 'Nammura Masjidi Noda Banni' program held at Puttige in Mudbidri taluka of Dakshina Kannada district

Congress leader Mithun Rai said, “Land to build Shri Krishna Mutt in Udupi was given by Muslim rulers.”

Notably, Rai hails from the Dakshina Kannada constituency, which is currently represented by the Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Former Youth Congress district president Mithun Rai has submitted an application to contest the Moodbidri seat.

BJP MLA from Udupi Raghupathy Bhat rebutted the Congress leader and said, “There are no documents of any land being given by Muslim rulers to Krishna Mutt in Udupi. This is all false information. Krishna mutt is built on the land given to Anantheshwara temple by Bhojaraja URS and there are documents pertaining to it. In fact, the land given to Jamia Masjid in Mangaluru was given by the Jangama Mutt which history cites. No need to pay heed to false information.”

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023.

The Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress coalition won the assembly polls held in May 2018, in which H. D. Kumaraswamy was appointed as the Chief Minister. However In 2019, in a dramatic turn of events, BJP formed the government with B. S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister after the collapse of the Congress - JDU alliance dispensation. However, Yediyurappa resigned on July 26, 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took over as CM on July 28, 2021.