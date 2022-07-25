DK Shivakumar’s Foe Turns Friend Ahead Of Karnataka Election Amid Tussle Over CM Face

After Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar requested Vokkaliga community members to rally behind him as the next CM candidate against Siddaramaiah, Vishwanath from JDS has backed DK Shivakumar.

Addressing a public rally in Ramnagara district, Vishwanath said, "If it is written in the fate of DK Shivakumar that he should be the next chief minister, we have no objection to that. If he becomes chief minister, we will be happy and our taluk people should not be a hurdle.”

While addressing people during a Vokkaliga community program last week, KPCC President DK Shivakumar made an emotional appeal during the event. "Your community has one more chance after SM Krishna. I won't tell you who has the chance from the community. It's in your hands to save it and nurture it," said DK Shivakumar.

Vishwanath has contested thrice opposite DK Shivakumar. Though DK Shivakumar has a strong support base in Kanakapura, Vishwanath had given tough competition to Shivakumar in the 2013 election.

Tussle over CM face

Siddaramaiah and his supporters are planning a ‘show of strength’ event in Davanagere on his birthday. DK Shivakumar asked his Vokkaliga community members to back him as the Chief Minister candidate. All India Congress Committee is yet to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state. Both the camps of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are trying their best to convince the high command that their leader is the ideal candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.