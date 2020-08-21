DK Shivakumar Writes To Bengaluru Top Cop In Connection To Alleged Phone Tapping

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday wrote to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant alleging tapping of his phone and asked him to investigate the matter. This has come after Shivakumar accused the state government of the same as the calls were not audible to him since yesterday.

Shivakumar earlier on Friday said, "I have a hundred percent doubt about phone tapping because from the last day, my phone is not audible. I am filing a formal complaint about the same. Many people are calling me and I am also trying to call other but my voice is not audible."

He slammed the city's top cop and called him a 'BJP agent.' Issuing threat to the state Police, Shivakumar said that Congress party will 'fight them' if investigation in the Bengaluru riots that took place on August 11, is derailed. Alleging that the violence was a result of Police failure, Shivakumar said that now the BJP is attempting to tarnish the image of his party and claimed that Police force is believing in their (BJP) narrative.

"The failure of the police system is responsible for the riots and not the Congress party. We will be forced to fight the police instead of the BJP if the investigation gets derailed derail under pressure from the ministers. The police should act against the real culprits instead of trying to tarnish the image of our party. I will not tolerate it."

BJP responds

Responding to the Congress leader's allegations, state home minister Basavaraj Bommai his government is responsible and will not "go down to this level".

Bommai said, "We do not have the necessity to tap the phone calls of DK Shivakumar. There is no question of phone tapping. If he can not hear or talk when their leaders called him, he has to contact the concerned telecom provider company. He should not simply allege it to be phone tapping."

He instead said that the CBI is investigating the case of phone tapping which happened when the Congress government was in power and the BJP one is not concerned about the activities of Shivakumar.

(With ANI inputs)

